Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Long Truong
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
clothing
apparel
evening dress
fashion
gown
robe
People Images & Pictures
human
jewelry
accessory
accessories
necklace
female
finger
Women Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Minimal
513 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images
★ — TEXTURES / COLORS
882 photos
· Curated by laila khan
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Minimalism
93 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
minimalism
building
HD Windows Wallpapers