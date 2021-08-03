Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Edfu, Egypt
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
writing
hieroglyphs
ancient
hieroglyphics
egypt
bronze
Money Images & Pictures
coin
archaeology
text
Creative Commons images
Related collections
night
202 photos
· Curated by spear spear
night
Star Images
outdoor
Superstores
113 photos
· Curated by Rita
superstore
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Write, Read, Note
553 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
write
note
Book Images & Photos