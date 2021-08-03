Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gerri Guthrie
@gerrig
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Calgary, AB, Canada
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
calgary
ab
canada
clothing
apparel
sweater
cardigan
People Images & Pictures
human
female
Girls Photos & Images
scarf
Free pictures
Related collections
Nature
102 photos
· Curated by Christian Neff
Nature Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
healthy food
65 photos
· Curated by Life Architect
healthy food
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Mother's Day
64 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures