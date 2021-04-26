Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vitolda Klein
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Moscow, Россия
Published on
April 26, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
teenagers in the park throwing up yellow autumn leaves
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
vegetation
face
Nature Images
clothing
apparel
outdoors
Girls Photos & Images
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
land
moscow
россия
child
female
smile
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Green
261 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Coffee
69 photos
· Curated by Stef Díaz
Coffee Images
drink
cup
Diverse Women
406 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures