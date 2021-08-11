Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Blea Tarn, Ambleside, UK
Published
on
August 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
blea tarn
ambleside
uk
HD Water Wallpapers
lake district national park
Tree Images & Pictures
fells
walking
sunrise
HD Forest Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
jonny gios
mist
inversions
landscape photography
stream
langdales
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Truth to Table
145 photos
· Curated by Elise Folkerts
table
Food Images & Pictures
plant
political
319 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
political
human
People Images & Pictures
Journey
88 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor