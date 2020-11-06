Go to Sergio Mena Ferreira's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown snail on brown tree trunk
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
CDMX
Published on iPhone 11
Free to use under the Unsplash License

The snail is a symbol of fertility, feminine energy and life.

Related collections

Light of life
149 photos · Curated by Paula Grezia Zatti
Light Backgrounds
Fireworks Images & Pictures
hand
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking