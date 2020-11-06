Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergio Mena Ferreira
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
CDMX
Published
on
November 7, 2020
iPhone 11
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The snail is a symbol of fertility, feminine energy and life.
Related tags
cdmx
Brown Backgrounds
invertebrate
snail
Animals Images & Pictures
sea life
reptile
turtle
Snake Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #57: Dan Cederholm
9 photos
· Curated by Dan Cederholm
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos
· Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light of life
149 photos
· Curated by Paula Grezia Zatti
Light Backgrounds
Fireworks Images & Pictures
hand