Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sam
@sam_bad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
building
architecture
apse
lamp
chandelier
lighting
dome
indoors
interior design
arched
arch
Backgrounds
Related collections
Background
19,411 photos · Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Pink
83 photos · Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Fog and Mist
112 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
mist
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images