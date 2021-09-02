Go to Arpeet Desai's profile
@arpeetdesai12
Download free
white duck on water during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vasona Lake and Los Gatos Creek County Parks, Los Gatos, United States
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Diversions, choices, two paths, one destination.

Related collections

Travel
433 photos · Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Minimalist
86 photos · Curated by Luky Wiranda
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking