Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arpeet Desai
@arpeetdesai12
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vasona Lake and Los Gatos Creek County Parks, Los Gatos, United States
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Diversions, choices, two paths, one destination.
Related tags
vasona lake and los gatos creek county parks
los gatos
united states
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfowl
Nature Images
ripple
duck
goose
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Travel
433 photos
· Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Minimalist
86 photos
· Curated by Luky Wiranda
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal
building