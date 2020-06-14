Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jaydeep Kholvadiya
@jd_kholvadiya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gujarat
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Baya Weaver
Related tags
gujarat
Birds Images
brids
baya weaver
photography
wild life
baya
Earth Images & Pictures
canon
Nature Images
birds of india
wild life photography
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
finch
robin
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sorrow and Strength
64 photos
· Curated by Caron Ryalls
sorrow
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Far From That
11 photos
· Curated by Joanne Lam
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
HD Black Wallpapers
Wanderlust
60 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor