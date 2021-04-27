Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Leif Linding
@leiflinding
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Copenhagen, Danmark
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
hippopotamus calf two days old
Related tags
copenhagen
danmark
HD Grey Wallpapers
hippopotamus
pig
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Elephant Images & Pictures
hippo
Free stock photos
Related collections
Explore more
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
explore
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos
· Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Coffee House
192 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Coffee Images
cafe
coffee shop