Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sajan Rajbahak
@sajan009
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Bhaktapur, Nepal
Published
on
May 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 4000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bhaktapur
nepal
festival
HD Color Wallpapers
musical
instrument
madhyapur thimi
culture
People Images & Pictures
human
musical instrument
Musician Pictures
percussion
drum
drummer
crowd
Free stock photos
Related collections
All the Colour
281 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant
Unsplash Local
90 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london
––BASKETBALL
33 photos · Curated by TakeThree Studio
Basketball Images & Pictures
Sports Images
hoop