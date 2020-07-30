Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Will Coates-Gibson
@willcgibson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St James's Palace, Marlborough Road, London, UK
Published
on
July 30, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
london
st james's palace
marlborough road
uk
palace
royal family
microphone
chapel royal
recording
Brown Backgrounds
banister
handrail
architecture
building
lighting
apse
indoors
interior design
auditorium
theater
Backgrounds
Related collections
Luminescence
4 photos · Curated by Thought Catalog
luminescence
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds
High above sea level
60 photos · Curated by Aileen Watc
high
sea
outdoor
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures