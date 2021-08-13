Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisaveta Bunduche
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
People
,
COVID-19
Share
Info
Liceo Artistico Fortunato Depero, Via delle Fosse, Rovereto, TN, Italia
Published
on
August 13, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
liceo artistico fortunato depero
via delle fosse
rovereto
tn
italia
covid
covid 19
mask
girl wearing mask
corona mask
coronavirus prevention
quarantine
eyeshadow
portrait photography
brown eyes
portraits
masks
masked person
clothing
apparel
Public domain images
Related collections
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
168 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Roads
97 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
road
outdoor
highway
Color Palette
360 photos
· Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures