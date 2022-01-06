Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gianna Bonello
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
prayer
catholic
catholicism
jesus
catholic church
catholic faith
faith
Praying Images
chapel
Religion Images
altar
church
God Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
female
face
Women Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
Backgrounds
Related collections
Beauty / Style
93 photos · Curated by Caterina Chimenti
style
beauty
People Images & Pictures
Male Friendship
54 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
Friendship Images
male
friend
Fire
171 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds