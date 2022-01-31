Go to Chithira Jose's profile
@chithirajose
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoNIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Statue of an angel sculpture found near a church.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Art Wallpapers
statue
white statue
white beauty
HD White Wallpapers
sculture
roman sculture
head
sculpture
People Images & Pictures
human
Free stock photos

Related collections

blancs
378 photos · Curated by Judit Guirado
blanc
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking