Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aswini Kumar Pulapa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
OnePlus, LE2101
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Forest Backgrounds
forest fog
HD Forest Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
vegetation
Free images
Related collections
colors
168 photos · Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
It's simple but very complex
231 photos · Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture Backgrounds
Feng Shui Inspired
34 photos · Curated by Bettina Kohl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images