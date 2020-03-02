Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Just Add Words
108 photos
· Curated by Tracy Saunders
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Winter Images & Pictures
Collection #118: Designer News
8 photos
· Curated by Designer News
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Wallpapers
Just Married
147 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
married
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
weather
slope
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
switzerland
cliff
HD Scenery Wallpapers
fog
peak
Landscape Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
mist
coast
HD Water Wallpapers
shoreline
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Public domain images