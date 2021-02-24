Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lenstravelier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Flower bud
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
macro
close up
dew drop
plant
blossom
bud
Flower Images
sprout
Animals Images & Pictures
arachnid
garden spider
insect
invertebrate
spider
pollen
Free pictures
Related collections
Renewable Energy
63 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
renewable
energy
Cloud Pictures & Images
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED
90 photos
· Curated by Hendri van Niekerk
road
dirt road
gravel
City Lines
48 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
line
HD City Wallpapers
building