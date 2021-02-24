Go to Lenstravelier's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and red flower bud in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published on Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Flower bud

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

gandhinagar
gujarat
india
macro
close up
dew drop
plant
blossom
bud
Flower Images
sprout
Animals Images & Pictures
arachnid
garden spider
insect
invertebrate
spider
pollen
Free pictures

Related collections

THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED
90 photos · Curated by Hendri van Niekerk
road
dirt road
gravel
City Lines
48 photos · Curated by Joshua Fuller
line
HD City Wallpapers
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking