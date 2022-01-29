Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chimene Gaspar
@chigraph
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Keyboard Backgrounds
Rose Images
HD White Wallpapers
Grey Backgrounds
minimal background
rose flower
minimalistic
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Desktop Wallpapers
Pink Backgrounds
plant
petal
Flower Images
blossom
HD Computer Wallpapers
hardware
computer hardware
computer keyboard
electronics
Public domain images
Related collections
bee
31 photos · Curated by molly robben
Bee Pictures & Images
Flower Images
plant
nyekundu
3,609 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
nyekundu
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
Nature & Peace
155 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images