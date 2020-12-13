Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Benjamin Deroo
@benji911
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
macro
cold
pine
pine cone
Winter Images & Pictures
pine cone up close
plant
Snake Images & Pictures
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
coil
spiral
photography
photo
Flower Images
blossom
outdoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
Lights
178 photos
· Curated by Agostino Famlonga
Light Backgrounds
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Fall
149 photos
· Curated by Valeri Azevedo
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
At Night
166 photos
· Curated by Ashley Jurius
night
Star Images
HD Wallpapers