Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
NATSUKI TAKADA
@natski_takada
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M10 Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kumano kodo
wall
stone wall
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
rubble
ground
soil
Free pictures
Related collections
Succulents
53 photos · Curated by Dallas Reedy
succulent
plant
HD Cactus Wallpapers
Roads
97 photos · Curated by Zachary Spears
road
outdoor
highway
Desktop Wallpaper
51 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers