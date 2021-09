Submission for the Timberland x Unsplash Collaboration. Shot in Montréal on March 15th with Corina R.K. on a Canon EOS 6D. The theme of the collab is “Celebrating the Icons” and we chose to celebrate the natural beauty of a city under the last winter snow. I believe that photography is about capturing the beauty of the world as it is. Thus, all my pictures are not cropped, not photoshopped, not modified, not reverted or rotated, and not digitally altered.