Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Oudom Ban
@khouch
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kampong Thom, Cambodia
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Apple, iPhone XS Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Natural
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kampong thom
cambodia
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
field
grassland
savanna
tree trunk
vegetation
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Green
261 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Above the Trees 🌲
75 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
above
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Ode to Simplicity
4,034 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds