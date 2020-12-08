Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sincerely Media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
port elizabeth
south africa
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
aloe
blossom
Flower Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Grief, Sadness, Melancholy
173 photos
· Curated by Jasmin Schreiber
sadness
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Forgotten Places
63 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
forgotten
old
HD Grey Wallpapers