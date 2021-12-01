Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Danny ZHANG
@dannyzhang
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shanghai, 上海市 China
Published
on
December 2, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
shanghai
上海市 china
flower field
rose flower
plant
Rose Images
Flower Images
blossom
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
floral design
graphics
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Shops and cafes
31 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images
Pink
83 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant