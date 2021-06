Phiale roburifoliata male looking for food. In Argentina, Phiale roburifoliata is the only species of the genus with a long extension throughout the country. The other Phiale species are found in the northern provinces of the country and, in that area, is where the identification of species is not possible by photos. Phiale species are very similar, in some cases, it is so much that they can only be identified by microscope.