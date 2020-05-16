Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Khushbu hirpara
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Canon EOS 1300D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
lily
pond lily
HD Pink Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
PINK
611 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
Rose Images
PURPLE
542 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
HD Purple Wallpapers
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Water Lily/Lotus
578 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
lotu
lily
Flower Images