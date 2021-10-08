Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maxim Tolchinskiy
@shaikhulud
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
People Images & Pictures
human
sitting
apparel
clothing
chair
bench
park bench
footwear
shoe
Backgrounds
Related collections
People
124 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
Retro Pop
299 photos · Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Majestical Sunsets
919 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Sunset Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
sunrise