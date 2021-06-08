Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nareeta Martin
@splashabout
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
White rock over big gray bare rock with no plants.
Related tags
sculptural
white rock
contrast
grey rock
blue sky background
Nature Images
outdoors
rock
cliff
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
peak
HD Scenery Wallpapers
mesa
photo
photography
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
panoramic
Public domain images
Related collections
Aerial Photos
685 photos
· Curated by Anton Rius
aerial
aerial view
drone
Food
366 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
Food Images & Pictures
drink
vegetable
The Beaches
447 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
rock