Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maxim Tolchinskiy
@shaikhulud
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
insect
invertebrate
moth
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Free images
Related collections
food & drinks
560 photos · Curated by apple s.
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Houseplant heaven
632 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant
Imaginarium
84 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
imaginarium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures