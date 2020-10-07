Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Yantis
@michael_yantis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Mead, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, United States
Published
on
October 7, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake mead
lake mead national recreation area
united states
desert flowers
plant
cactus
ornament
Tree Images & Pictures
Christmas Tree Images
vegetation
Flower Images
asteraceae
blossom
Grass Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Wanderlust
145 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Xander
wanderlust
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Wedding Collection
74 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor