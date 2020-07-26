Go to Denise Spijker's profile
@denisespijker
Download free
red ladybug on green leaf in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon EOS 750D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Found this little one chilling on a leaf.

Related collections

It's business time
75 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
business
work
office
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking