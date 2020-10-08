Go to Despina Galani's profile
@despinagalani
Download free
white and black concrete building near body of water during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Serifos, Serifos, Greece
Published on Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Panagia Skopiani Church, Serifos

Related collections

Greece
631 photos · Curated by Kirsty Morris
greece
building
House Images
Griechenland
4 photos · Curated by Johannes Stuehlinger
griechenland
coast
outdoor
Athens
27 photos · Curated by Kat Mav
athens
outdoor
greece
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking