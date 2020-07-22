Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
VED
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ladakh, Leh
Published on
July 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ladakh
leh
HD Teal Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
HD Scenery Wallpapers
road
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
HD Sky Wallpapers
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
peak
Cloud Pictures & Images
freeway
highway
land
Backgrounds
Related collections
Texturizing
337 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
texturizing
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Live for Less
35 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Summer + Tropical
125 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor