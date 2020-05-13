Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Patrick Shaun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
HD Blue Wallpapers
Flower Images
daisies
blossom
daisy
petal
field
asteraceae
Nature Images
outdoors
grassland
Spring Images & Pictures
countryside
poppy
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Wine & Vineyards
31 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth
wine
vineyard
canada
Animals
368 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Abstract
348 photos
· Curated by Vitaliy Grin
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images