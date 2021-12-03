Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luna Hu
@hyue
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 40D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
almond
plant
nut
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
knife
weapon
blade
weaponry
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #38: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
sunlight
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
DEEP BLUE
35 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images