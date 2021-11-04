Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lara Baeriswyl
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
White and grey kitten on a blanket
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Kitten Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cute Images & Pictures
pet
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
blanket
Free stock photos
Related collections
Animals
248 photos · Curated by Becky Kidus
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Cats
77 photos · Curated by Becky Kidus
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
KOTY
210 photos · Curated by Agata Chudzik
koty
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures