Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Murali
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, PowerShot SX170 IS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rothenburg ob der tauber
germany
street
cobblestone
european
walking
couple
trolley
doner
tiled roof
bavaria
sunny
day
road
HD City Wallpapers
urban
building
town
walkway
path
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Landscape
1,222 photos · Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
53 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Experimental
104 photos · Curated by Farouk Mechedal
experimental
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures