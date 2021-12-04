Go to Murali's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Published on Canon, PowerShot SX170 IS
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

rothenburg ob der tauber
germany
street
cobblestone
european
walking
couple
trolley
doner
tiled roof
bavaria
sunny
day
road
HD City Wallpapers
urban
building
town
walkway
path
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Landscape
1,222 photos · Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
53 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking