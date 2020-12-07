Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jake Shirk
@shirk_media
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
shoes
walking
kansas
outdoors
adventure
rocks
kansas city
Nature Images
apparel
clothing
pants
denim
jeans
People Images & Pictures
human
shoe
footwear
People Images & Pictures
rock
Free images
Related collections
Autumn
196 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora
yellow
126 photos
· Curated by apple s.
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora
Messages
546 photos
· Curated by Lune de Papier
message
sign
word