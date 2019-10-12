Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tobias Oetiker
@oetiker
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 12, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Dairy Cows
19 photos
· Curated by Pauli Brandt
dairy cow
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
2020 calender
47 photos
· Curated by Francis Connon
outdoor
cliff
ireland
cow
125 photos
· Curated by Nancy Reibe
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Related tags
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
field
Nature Images
outdoors
grassland
dairy cow
countryside
rural
meadow
farm
swizerland
Spring Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
pasture
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Public domain images