Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Peter Burdon
@peterburdon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bush
vegetation
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
vase
pottery
jar
potted plant
Flower Images
blossom
moss
sprout
bud
planter
Free images
Related collections
Nature
63 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
Nature Images
outdoor
rock
Two's a Crowd
349 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend
Houseplant heaven
621 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
potted plant
pot