Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nick Fewings
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A bee in our garden, collecting pollen, to make honey.
Related tags
Bee Pictures & Images
bumblebee
plant
Flower Images
pollen
honeybee
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Nature Images
nectar
pollenator
wildlife
natural
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
apidae
invertebrate
honey bee
blossom
hornet
Free pictures
Related collections
Wellbeing
84 photos
· Curated by Nick Fewings
wellbeing
outdoor
uk
Flora & Fauna
122 photos
· Curated by Nick Fewings
flora
plant
Flower Images
Natural Wonders
115 photos
· Curated by Nick Fewings
natural
plant
outdoor