Go to Nick Fewings's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black and yellow bee on purple flower
black and yellow bee on purple flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A bee in our garden, collecting pollen, to make honey.

Related collections

Wellbeing
84 photos · Curated by Nick Fewings
wellbeing
outdoor
uk
Flora & Fauna
122 photos · Curated by Nick Fewings
flora
plant
Flower Images
Natural Wonders
115 photos · Curated by Nick Fewings
natural
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking