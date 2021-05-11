Go to Lenstravelier's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green stick with light in the middle
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published on Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Dew drops

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

gandhinagar
gujarat
india
Landscape Images & Pictures
water droplets
outdoor
Nature Images
refraction
dew
drop
droplet
HD Orange Wallpapers
photography
photo
face
portrait
Free stock photos

Related collections

Still Life
189 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
still
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking