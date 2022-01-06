Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Don Starkey
@dmdk66
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hamburger
french fries
Food Images & Pictures
burger
fries
Public domain images
Related collections
Tropical & Summer
7 photos · Curated by Archie Samengo-Turner
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Tropical Wallpapers
palm
Life Aquatic
496 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Climate Impacts
98 photos · Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor