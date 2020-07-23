Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
SHIRAZ HENRY
@shirazhenry
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
An Old woman sitting in her stall
Related tags
old woman
elderly woman
elderly lady
older female
grandmother
female pensioner
senior woman
grandma
old
cold
tea stall
sitting
hill station
smile
clothing
apparel
sleeve
human
People Images & Pictures
hat
Backgrounds
Related collections
Abstract and Textures
238 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images
Portraotic
168 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human