Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Trình Minh Thư
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
matcha latte
Related tags
ho chi minh city
vietnam
beverage
mojito
drink
alcohol
cocktail
HD Grey Wallpapers
milk
plant
potted plant
jar
vase
pottery
Public domain images
Related collections
Coffee
35 photos
· Curated by ALENA ILCHENKO
Coffee Images
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Drink
63 photos
· Curated by Hunter Bligh
drink
beverage
cup
Food
85 photos
· Curated by Joyce Lee
Food Images & Pictures
plant
meal