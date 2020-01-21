Go to Ansgar Scheffold's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown leafless tree on foggy weather
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bavaria, Germany
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Winter mood at a bavarian lake

Related collections

ocean & waterways
118 photos · Curated by Konstantin M.
outdoor
sea
rock
Places
543 photos · Curated by Elizabeth Phillips
place
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking