Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
CDC
@cdc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A swimming pool adjusted for disabled
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
wheelchair
pool
disabled
physically impaired
mobility impairment
seated
adjusted for disabled
user
swimming
facilities for the disabled
Women Images & Pictures
chair
furniture
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
female
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
wheelchair-8
10 photos
· Curated by A D
wheelchair-8
human
furniture
Brighter View
132 photos
· Curated by Earl Tubbs
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
OPAS - Tecnologias assistivas
23 photos
· Curated by Antonio Carlos Martinho Junior
human
wheelchair
vehicle