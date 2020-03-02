Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Korean Bell of Friendship
Related collections
Städte / Travel
38 photos
· Curated by Nicole Simon
Travel Images
building
architecture
fotos projekt
740 photos
· Curated by Nora
HD Grey Wallpapers
Sad Images
outdoor
Travel
1,331 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Travel Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
building
architecture
temple
shrine
worship
pagoda
los angeles
ca
usa
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
korean bell of friendship
korean
bell
la
los angela's
asia
china
temple
travle
PNG images