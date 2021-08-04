Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rajas Chitnis
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pebble
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Nature Images
fill the frame
colourful
rock
path
walkway
Free images
Related collections
Canon Cameras
96 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
canon camera
camera
canon
Dappled Light
114 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Urban Sense
99 photos
· Curated by Muhammad Arif A
urban
street
building